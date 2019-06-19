Clarksburg Council discuss fire-damaged structure; outgoing council members receive recognition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Tuesday evening with an amended agenda to include the consideration to waive competitive bidding to award an emergency demolition of a fire-damaged structure.

That structure was abandoned and known as Washington Apartments located on West Pike Street adjacent to Fraternal Order of Eagles. There is no official word as to what caused the building to catch fire on Saturday, June 15.

Council awarded $200,000 from the rainy-day fund to Empire Builders for the demolition of the building.

“When we do this as well as continue on with our other demolitions, then you’ll see a lot more properties being razed and taken away and cleaning up the neighborhood,” said Cathy Goings, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Also, special recognition was given to each outgoing member of council as well as the presentation of a special proclamation to Mayor Goings was read and presented by her husband Rick.

Mayor Goings said that the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is the highlight of her tenure with the city, Goings is the third female mayor and has served three consecutive terms in that position.

“There is also a lot of achievements that I am very proud of this council for, the drug house ordinance, becoming a Home Rule city which enabled us to implement the one percent sales tax which provides additional funding for infrastructure projects, economic development. A lot of these projects we would not have been able to do without that Home Rule status. So, if you combined that all together, I think we’ve accomplished quite a bit,” said Goings.

Mayor Goings stated that council has to work as a team, and the city has a good administration. She hopes that the newly elected council members work with the seasoned council members while doing what is in the best interest of the city.