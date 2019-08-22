Clarksburg Harrison Housing Authority holds back to school party for students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Harrison Regional Housing Authority is holding a back to school party at the Laurel Lanes apartment complex in North View.

Organizers and sponsors have been working to fill brand new backpacks full of school supplies, snacks and books. The event is for kindergarten – 12th grade students and the event culminated with a cookout.

“I think it’s imperative upon us as part of the community and especially in our agencies and give them a start,” executive director Lou Aragona said. “I mean really, there’s nothing more uncomfortable than if you go into the school and you don’t have what you need.”

Around 100 children are expected to turn out to Thursday evening’s event.