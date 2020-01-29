Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library expands to provide a quicker, more convenient experience

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library recently received a make over, of sorts, to continue their goals of becoming more user-friendly.

A new catalog was put into place, as well as new technology that will allow for faster checkouts, no fines and a 14 day loan period. The library also updated its delivery system, allowing transfers from the Bridgeport and Marion County libraries to be available for pick up twice a week. Also, a new self checkout feature will be installed in the near future.

Employees at the library said that the new systems are designed to fit a changing world.

“Since we are a tech-savvy world now, you don’t have to worry about calling the library and renewing stuff. We can notify you when an item is here by text, and you don’t have to worry about things being overdue due to illness or the weather. Things are automatically renewed, provided there’s not a hold on them,” explained Library Manager Julia Todd.

The library’s website provides users with an easy to navigate tool bar as well as segments such as “Tech Talk,” held every Wednesday that focuses on ways that allows users to learn how to become more tech-savvy in their everyday lives.

To check out the website and learn more about the recent changes that the in-person locations are receiving, click here.