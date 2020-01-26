Clarksburg History Museum held a birthday celebration for a U.S. Army hero and Clarksburg native

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg History Museum held a birthday celebration for one special home grown solider.

To celebrate the brave General Stonewall Jackson’s, the history museum put together a huge display to commemorate the american soldier. Jackson is a Clarksburg native, but not the only proud mountaineer represented in the military. David Tucker is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant who visited the display, and was proud the city of Clarksburg was remembering such a great hero.

“I’m really glad for people like Stonewall Jackson and Woody Williams who are real military hero’s, that fill us all with mountaineer pride,” said Tucker. “I was in for 25 years, and I traveled all over the world with the U.S. Army, but I will always be proud to call West Virginia my home.”

The museum is always looking for new artifacts to put on display, volunteers, and donations. If you find anything buried away that you want to show in the museum or want to become more involved, you can contact the museum directly at (304)-641-5764 or visit their Facebook page.