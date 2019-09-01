Clarksburg History Museum relocates to new floor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg History Museum has moved to a new location, but don’t worry. It will not be hard to find.

The Main Street location that was shared with Harrison County Board of Education will still be the home of the history museum, but the museum will now be on the first floor.

Volunteers told 12 News the move happened in order to provide more space for growth.

“It’s two and a half times larger than what we had upstairs and we were recently given some new display cases that we were not able to get on the second floor. So now we are able to use the new display cases and we have lots of room to grow and to expand. It’s a great location.” said Michael Spatafore, president of the Clarksburg History Museum.

The Clarksburg History Museum is located at 445 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.