Clarksburg History Museum reopens to normal hours

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg History Museum will be reopening to normal hours.

Starting on June 18, the museum will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The museum will feature several new exhibits, including the Early Clarksburg Room and the Dominion Energy exhibit.

The Dominion Energy exhibit at the Clarksburg History Museum

Officials at the museum say they’re excited to let the public come and enjoy the museum again.

“It feels really exciting to be open again, and we’ve waited a long time. So, we’re looking forward to our school tours that will begin also in the fall,” said Michael Spatafore, President of the Clarksburg History Museum.

If you have any artifacts you would like to donate to the museum, or if you want to volunteer, you can reach out to the museum at 304-641-5764.