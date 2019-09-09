Clarksburg hosts 29th annual Black Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 29th annual Black Heritage Festival was held over the weekend in downtown Clarksbrug.

People from around the state gathered to celebrate black history and find out more about African American heritage within West Virginia.

“Unfortunately, our heritage has been left out of the history books and we feel its very important for people to know the contributions of African Americans made to the county and to West Virginia,” said James Griffin, festival chairman.

The festival provided food and clothing vendors, live entertainment, and organic products that promote holistic health.