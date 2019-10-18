Clarksburg man gets 2 year sentence on federal meth charge

Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man will spend two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Jack Gibbins, 42 of Clarksburg, to 24 months behind bars for distributing methamphetamine,according to a news release.

Jack Gibbins

Gibbins pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting” in May 2019. Gibbins admitted to distributing methamphetamine in March 2018 in Harrison County.

The case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force.

Gibbins is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

