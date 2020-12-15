Clarksburg man indicted on federal drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man was indicted on federal drug charges on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced that Jo-El Rene Torres, 36, of Clarksburg, is facing a drug charge.

Jo-El Rene Torres

Torres was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Torres is accused of having heroin and fentanyl in May 2020 in Upshur County, according to officials.

Torres faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000, according to the release. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Buckhannon Police Department investigated.

Torres is currently being held Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

An indictment is merely an accusation; a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.