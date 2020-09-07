Clarksburg man raises $46K to honor his mother with dementia; local residents can join the fight

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Becky Finly was creative and athletic in her prime, and now her son, George Finly, of Clarksburg, used the same skills to honor his mother with Alzheimer’s.

Finly’s mother, 81, raised his sister and him, cared for his father, who suffered from poor health throughout his life, was athletic, a great cook, loved to garden, and was creative, always doing artwork and handmade gifts for friends. Now he says, she is the one who needs care.

“She never technically had a diagnosis,” Finly said. “I don’t know if it’s Alzheimer’s…but it’s not an easy thing to watch. It started out she can’t find her keys, she can’t figure out how to work the knob on the television, she can’t remember phone numbers, she can’t bath herself and she doesn’t know who her grandchildren are….it’s a gradual progression.”

Finly’s youngest daughter Emma, who lives in Greenville, SC, told him about the Ride to Remember, a 252-mile bike ride across the state of South Carolina sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. Naturally, Finly, his daughter and his son-in-law Christian all decided to participate.

“I thought it sounded like a great idea, a way to honor my mother, Emma’s grandmother, and a way to get involved in the fight to someday end this lousy disease,” Finly said.

Shortly after Finly had found his daughter a bike so they could all start training, the coronavirus pandemic hit. This caused the Alzheimer’s Association to restructure the event to include riding wherever you could, whenever you could throughout July, and by whatever means…road bikes, mountain bikes, spin bikes etc.

Finly’s mother lives next door to him in Clarksburg and requires around-the-clock care, so he knew if he was going to participate, he was going to make it mean something.

Finly said he rode 190 miles on the original ride route in South Carolina, but he finished the challenge by road biking and mountain biking in West Virginia. For every mile he pedaled, he experienced the generosity of his friends in Clarksburg, ultimately raising $46,000 for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. His daughter and son-in-law met the challenge as well, all riding the 252 miles.

The donations followed: $252. $252. $500. Lots of local people supported his effort, he said. “Mostly friends and some business connections. Mostly local people, people I have met over the years,” he said. Plus “my mom, she’s got a lot of loyal friends.”

As Finly had prepared for the race, he found the more he talked about his family’s journey with dementia, the more he found other families hurting as well.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia touches so many people,” Finly said. “I heard a lot of similar stories…People would email me back and talk about their father or their sister.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common form of dementia that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. In West Virginia, 39,000 people aged 65 and older currently live with Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, there are 105,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers in the state.

Local residents will have another opportunity to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. The North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s will occur on Oct. 11. Participants can walk as individuals in their neighborhoods as a way to join the movement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. To register or donate, go to alz.org/walk.