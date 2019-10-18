Clarksburg man to spend 3 years in federal prison for selling meth near a middle school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man will spend more then three years behind bars after being sentenced Friday on a federal methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced David Weaver, 34 of Clarksburg, to 37 months in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, Powell said.

David Weaver

Weaver, pleaded guilty to “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location” in March 2019. Weaver admitted to selling methamphetamine near Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County in October 2017.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Weaver is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.