Clarksburg native hosts ribbon-cutting for Cosmo’s Kitchen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg Native has decided to stay in his hometown and cook good food for the public.

Cosmo’s Kitchen held its ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon in the North View section of Clarksburg. Owner Cliff Henderson explained the country and Italian cuisine will have a variety of home-cooked menu items.

Cosmo’s Kitchen

“It’s been my dream for twenty-five years to have my own restaurant. I’ve always loved to cook, I’ve cooked at a few Italian restaurants in my time, I’ve cooked in a few Country restaurants in my time. I was always that cook in the background that looked over was like, I’m going to do this. So the opportunity came up and the name Cosmo’s Kitchen come from, we had a black lab that passed away and I promised him that if I ever opened a restaurant it would be in his theme.”

Henderson even got permission to recreate two famous items from the longtime Marino Brothers restaurant called the Village Idiot and The Big John Italian sausage sandwich.

Henderson explained that he’s worked hard with family members to remodel the restaurant and hopes to open his doors to the public by next Saturday.

He said that he has an extensive kids menu with affordable prices names after his dog Maggie. He will use a lot of meats from the Marino Brothers and use his bread from D’annunzio’s bakery.

The restaurant is located in North View where Taqueria Lou Lou and the old Marino Brother’s restaurant used to be. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 3-10 p.m. and on Sunday from 4-10 p.m. Sunday dinner specials will also be available.