CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Clarksburg police and fire departments attempted to rescue a deer from Elk Creek on Sunday afternoon after it was seen by a local business owner.

The deer was believed to be injured and could not stand up when approached. Authorities say it may have broken a leg or a hip.

A fireman rappelled down into the river to try to bring the deer out of the water, but police had to euthanize it after determining it was unable to be saved.