Clarksburg Police Department receive proclamation during council meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening and held a special presentation with the men and women who take on the task keeping residents safe.

Clarksburg Mayor, James Marino read a proclamation to honor the Clarksburg Police Department for its work protecting life and the property of those within the city. In that proclamation it names Saturday, September 18, as national thank a police officer day within the City of Clarksburg.

“You go throughout your daily life and until you need them you really don’t appreciate them. And once they come to help you, then you realize what work they do and how much you do need them. So, we definitely wanted to show appreciation to our police officers,” Marino said.

Council members stated this recognition is important because those officers dedicate themselves to their profession while also many times going above and beyond their call of duty. Also, during the city managers’ report it was announced that this year that fall clean-up will not be taking place.

“Everything is a budgeted item, you know, the fall clean-up, we’ve been fortunate in this city to be able to give a fall and spring clean-up,” Marino said. “We did have a spring clean-up, the fall clean-up was one, you know, you have to make decisions what you can spend your funds on and what you can’t.”

Mayor Marino states that fall clean-ups could return and that there will still be yearly cleanup in the city. He also said that through Waste Management residents can call to have large heavy items collected once a month.