Clarksburg vaccination clinic administered more than 500 shots

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department administered more than 500 vaccinations Thursday.

The Nathan Goff Armory hosted the clinic in Clarksburg on January 28 to combat COVID-19. Several other agencies and volunteers help operate the massive vaccination clinic. Executive Director Chad Bundy explained that the clinic is open to anyone registered on the state list, regardless of where they live.

“We’re serving four or five different counties but primarily Doddridge, Taylor, Harrison and we do Marion as well. Marion folks, some of them go to Monongalia County, some of them come here. All of the vaccination sites moving forward are available to all counties. So we’re not specific to Harrison County or any other county. If you’re a West Virginian you can get a vaccination, you just need to get on that list.”

Bundy explained that he expects to have a steady flow of around 430 shots coming into the armory over the next few weeks.