CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board has issued a boil water advisory for the North View, Arlington and Glen Falls areas.

The advisory is in place due to a main line break in the water line, and the Clarksburg Water Board said the advisory would be in effect until lifted.

There is no indication on when the lift will take place, as the water board must repair the line damage, fix any leaks, collect and test samples of the water.

Updates will be posted as they are received.