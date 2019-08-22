Breaking News
Clarksburg welcomes antique store to downtown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The city of Clarksburg welcomed an antique store to downtown with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

Nonnie’s Niche was formerly located in the Montpelier area of town. The store specializes in antiques, furniture and thrift items, old, used or new.

Lopez said that the new store allows her to show off more of her inventory.

“With the old one, it’s more like a house setup, it was cut up, so we took this building which is very spacious, as you can see,” Lopez said. “It’s very nice.”

Nonnie’s Niche is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is located on at 163 North 1st Street in Clarksburg.

