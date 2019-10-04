Clarksburg woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge

A Harrison County woman is awaiting her sentencing on a federal heroin charge after admitting to her role in a drug distribution operation.

Michelle Queen, 48 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin,” U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Queen admitted to selling heroin in January 2017 in Harrison County. She was arrested during a drug round-up in September 2017.

Queen faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Queen’s plea hearing.