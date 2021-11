CLARKSBURG, W,Va. – Only two of the best catches from the regular season can move onto the Catch of the Year Championship.

The voters have spoken and those two catches are Tygarts Valley’s Garrett Gibson and his one-handed grab and University’s Sage Clawges and his one-two step in the end zone.

These catches will square off against each other in the final round for the Catch of the Year title.

Voting begins Friday night.