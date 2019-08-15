Clear The Shelters – Ritchie County Humane Society prepares for adoption event

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – With the nationwide adoption drive this Saturday, Ritchie County Humane Society is preparing to clear their shelter.

This event allows shelters across the country to waive or reduce adoption fees so they’re able to help other animals in need.

“We just hope we can continue to have people bring those unwanted animals. We don’t want them thrown to the side of the road or left some place in a box. We want them so we can nurture them, make them better, and find them wonderful, nurturing homes,” said Judy Watson, Director of Ritchie County Humane Society.

The humane society will be open August, 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where employees and volunteers will be taking applications.