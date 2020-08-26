Coach Brown “fired up” about freshman QB Garrett Greene

When it comes to a starting quarterback for WVU’s season opener, it’s a duel between Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall.

Over the past week, one additional name at the position has received high praise from head coach Neal Brown. But, is that enough to make freshman Garrett Greene a serious contender for that starting job?

Coach Brown’s answer: “I think it’s probably too early to say.”

“I’ll say this, I’m fired up about Garrett Greene. I like the way he plays, I like the way he carries himself,” Brown added. “Could he be a factor if he continues to grow? Yes. As far as who is going to start the opener, it’s a two-man race right now.”

It may be too early for Greene to be a candidate for the 2020 starting job, but as one of Brown’s first commits here at WVU, he’s captured the attention of the head coach a few years ago and is holding it through fall camp.

“The way he competes is special. His leadership capabilities are special. Seeing his progression over the last three years at quarterback is fun to watch, just seeing how much upside he has,” Brown said.

What excites Brown the most about the freshman is his high-level energy, calling it “contagious.

Greene’s senior season at Lawton Chiles High in Tallahassee, Florida, saw him throw for 1,155 yards and seven touchdowns. With his legs, he finished with 930 yards and 15 scores.

The dual-threat QB will likely settle into the back-up role for the upcoming year, but don’t count on him remaining in that spot for too long.

“You know how you can take those future bets? He’s the guy you take a future bet on,” Brown said.