Colonial Place holds garden party and resource fair for residents

ELKINS, W.Va. – Residents at Colonial Place in Elkins attended a garden party and resource fair on Tuesday afternoon.

This was part of a monthly dementia workshop series where senior citizens are taught about resources from local organizations.

The main goal of the garden party was to allow the residents to enjoy some time outdoors while eating lunch and planting flowers and vegetables.

“We would like for our seniors to get out and see what opportunities are available within the community, but most importantly what things they can benefit from. Social engagement, learning about those resources that are right at their fingertips,” said Shane Jones of Colonial Place.

Colonial Place said they will use the vegetables the seniors planted in the kitchen as soon as they grow.