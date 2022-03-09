CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour fell to Logan in the Class-AAA quarterfinal 62-44 on Wednesday.

Logan got off to a hot start on a 9-0 run.

Philip Barbour started to close the gap at the later stages of the first quarter and cut the deficit to just three points but trailed 18-9 at the end of one.

The Colts continued to battle in the second quarter, staying in the game but trailing through two quarters 33-20.

Logan rode its early lead throughout the rest of play to win.

Braylyn Sparks led Philip Barbour with 12 points, Mattie Marsh finished with a double-double 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Halle Crouse led the Wildcats with 20 points, Natalie Blankenship added 19 points and Peyton Ilderton added 10.

Logan will move onto see North Marion in the semifinal.