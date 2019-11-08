Community forum in Marion County discuss solutions to drug epidemic

Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, two Marion County candidates running for delegates of district 50 hosted a forum on the drug epidemic at the Disability Action Center in Fairmont.

There was a panel to take questions and answer portion of the forum discussing many of the issues the epidemic is causing in the county. The panel included professionals from the Marion County Hope Inc., Friendship Fairmont, National Youth Advocate Program and American Addiction Centers to share stories and discuss with those in attendance.

“The issue is not a lot of people know how to get someone into treatment, there are a lot of factors that play into getting someone into treatment, insurance, location, family ability, travel. There are a lot of obstacles that come into play when someone is trying to get treatment,” Joey Ferguson, Outreach Coordinator for American Addiction Centers.

The forum allowed all the resources to gather in one place and connect individuals while discussing possible solutions to the drug epidemic in the area.

