Congressman David McKinley comments on the prolonged investigation at the VA Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 7th suspicious death has been reported at the Clarksburg VA hospital, officials are investigating a person of interest but so far, no arrests have been made.

With the hospital in the news again, 12 News caught up with Representative David McKinley while he was visiting United States Penitentiary Hazelton Prison early Friday morning.

“We have a person of interest and just firing them, I want charges. We’ve been trying to get answers with that and someone is stone-walling us. I don’t understand that. I don’t like the fact that our veterans who have put themselves in harms-way, come back to get their healthcare and seven have been killed. That’s not right,” said Congressman David McKinley.

A federal grand jury is now seated in the suspicious deaths investigation at the hospital.