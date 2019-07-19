Congressman David McKinley speaks on the state of the roads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As August approaches, the summer construction months are beginning to shrink, the clock is ticking, and while some progress has been made to the state’s major highways, some of the secondary roadways can’t say that.

Congressman David McKinley was in West Virginia recently driving on these same roads.

“I think we have to step up our game here a little bit. our roads are in such bad shape. I think that maybe we need to contract more roads out instead of trying to do them all with our regional, the regional offices, get more of it done. money is not the problem. We now have more money coming in to West Virginia than we’ve ever had before for road construction. Let’s do that, it’s time to do that. And secondly with it, make sure we dredge our creeks, this flooding thing is now becoming too much of an annual event, we can reduce that if we dredge our creeks,” said McKinley.

The congressman also feels the labor force needs to be ‘enticed’ to recruit better workers.

“I think what they have to do in the legislature is come up with a new pay scale, it’s too low right now. They were talking about ten, 11, and 12 dollars an hour for a starting truck driver. they’re starting with the gas companies, the pipeliner’s, are paying 22 to 25 dollars an hour,” said McKinley.

Congressman McKinley also stated, “I know the benefits are better for the state perhaps, but that is not what its always about. people want to have money in their pocket. they want to be able to have discretion on how they want to spend. so, i think that the state government is going to have to go revisit this. it’s not something that us from the federal government, but our governor and the legislature have to come together. Let’s find a way to make sure that we pay properly for those.”

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow the conditions of our roads and byways in North Central West Virginia.