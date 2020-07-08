Congresswoman Miller announces $1.5 Million for southern West Virginia COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) has announced two grants, totaling $1,500,000, from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help small businesses in Southern West Virginia recover from setbacks due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

“Local businesses are the foundation of towns and cities across Southern West Virginia, and we must help them get the relief they need to recover from this health crisis,” said Congresswoman Miller. “These grants will deliver more emergency funding directly to struggling businesses, to help rebuild all aspects of our economy as we work to ensure no one is left behind. I am grateful for this support for our job creators, so they can continue to keep their doors open and serve our communities.”

The full breakdown of funds is as followed: