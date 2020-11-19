Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank stopped by Palatine Park in Fairmont just in time for the biggest food holiday.

Connecting Link has a mission to get the food bank to Fairmont once a month, so families in the county reduce stress on families in need. With Thanksgiving being a week away, Executive Director Jone Webb said it was crucial to get the food bank in before, so everyone in the county could have a chance at serving food on the table during the holiday.

“Food to me, of course, is a big lifeline for a lot of people. There are people that have to make decisions on whether they are going to buy groceries or their prescription medication,” said Webb. “With so many people out of work or reduced workforce, we need to make sure that Marion county has food.”

If anyone needs assistance with heat, gas, water, electric, or any other bills, call Connecting Link in Fairmont at (304)-363-4882.