CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lincoln picked up a road win Monday night with an 8-3 victory over Harrison County opponent Liberty.

The Cougars put three runs on the board in the top of the first for the early lead they never lost.

Lincoln scored again in the top of the third, fourth and fifth with one run a piece.

Lincoln silenced Liberty until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Mountaineers put one run up per-inning in the fourth, fifth and sixth but could never take the lead.

Corbin Ayers was the winning pitcher after a five strikeout performance in four innings.