SHINNSTON, W.Va.- Lincoln escaped Liberty 9-8 in sectional play on Wednesday night.

The Cougars looked like they put the game away early on. Lincoln built a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.

In the top of the fifth, Liberty put up five runs to cut the Cougars’ lead to one.

Liberty then took a one-run lead in the top of the sixth.

But Lincoln prevailed for the win 9-8.

Johnny Lopez is the winning pitcher for the Cougars, he struck out six batters.