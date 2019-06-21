Country artist Dylan Scott performs at Clarksburg Amphitheater

by: Allen Clayton

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday night, Clarkburg Amphitheater hosted country singer, Dylan Scott, and not even the rain could keep the fans away.

Scott’s breakout self-titled album delivered his first number one platinum certified song, “My Girl” and the gold certified number two hit “Hooked” which was one of the most played country songs on country radio in 2018. He is also known for his hit “Crazy Over Me” and his recent and his recent chart-climbing single “Nothing to Do Town.”

Music in the park kicks off at the Clarksburg Amphitheater with the “Marcels,” all the music in the park events are free to the public.

