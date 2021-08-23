COVID cases rise in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have spiked in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

According to the DHHR map, Taylor County had 1,453 total cases on Monday.

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department officials said as cases have risen, they’ve seen more individuals come to get their vaccine. However, the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated individuals in their county are 12-to-17-year Olds.

Officials also said the department has also started giving out a third dose of the vaccines to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals.

Officials are encouraging everyone, no matter vaccination status, to mask up in high-risk indoor areas.

Grafton Taylor County Health Department billboard

“You can be vaccinated and still get covid,” Shawn Thorn Grafton-Taylor County Health Department threat preparedness coordinator, said. “So, the mask prevents you from exhaling and spitting out, you know, possible infectious materials just as much as it protects somebody from potentially inhaling that material as well.”

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department holds vaccine clinics and COVID testing Monday through Friday.