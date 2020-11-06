Cowen man arrested after police respond to a child welfare check and found drug paraphernalia in the home, lead police on a high-speed chase

COWEN, W.Va. — A Cowen man has been charged after reports of child neglect, police finding drug paraphernalia in his home, and then fleeing from law enforcement.

On Oct. 10, officers with the Cowen Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Webster Road in Cowen in relation to a child welfare complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the call, one child was less than a year old and the other was almost 2 years old and that they were “out by the road,” officers said.

When officers arrived on the scene, the temperature was in the ’60s and there was a light rain, however, the children were in the back of an SUV “with no type of clothing or footwear,” and a witness on the scene told officers that no one had come to check on the children in 10 minutes, according to the complaint.

Michael Fares

The door to the residence the SUV was parked outside of was “fully open and unsecured,” so officers went inside the residence and found Michael Fares, 26, of Cowen, and an unnamed female sleeping on the couch inside, officers said.

Officers then yelled, which woke Fares and the female, at which point officers asked the two individuals if “they had two infant children at the residence,” to which the female replied that they did, according to the complaint.

Fares attempted to explain why he and the female were asleep, but he “then ultimately left the residence through the back door,” and the female then gave officers consent to search the residence, officers said.

Inside the residence, officers found “clothes, trash, debris, multiple items scattered throughout the residence,” as well as multiple doors that were hard to open “due to multiple items / objects afixed[sic] behind or in front of the doors,” according to the complaint.

In what appeared to be the bathroom, officers smelled a strong odor of urine and observed what appeared to be used / dirty hygiene items/toilet paper on the floor, as well as capped and uncapped serine/needle’s[sic] and pills in a cabinet, officers said.

In what appeared to be the children’s[sic] room, officers found more uncapped and used syringes and needles, according to the complaint.

A separate bedroom contained “a green, leafy plant in a pot with light projecting” onto it in a closet, as well, officers said.

In a digitally recorded statement given to officers by the unnamed female, she stated that Fares had head-butted her in the morning and that the plants were marijuana plants and she had knowledge of them and that said plants belong to Fares, according to the complaint.

On Oct. 31, officers with the Cowen Police Department were travelling the area of W.Va Rt. 20 when they observed Fares operating a red Chevy Cruze without a seat belt; they also observed the unnamed female who had previously given officers information on Fares in the passenger seat, according to a criminal complaint.

From previous incidents, Fares had a DVP and an outstanding warrant, and officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Fares, officers said.

When officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, Fares “improperly passed sever vehicles going northbound” in W.Va. Rt. 20 “at a very high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.

Officers also noted that Fares “nearly caused several traffic accidents,” before turning right onto Gauley Avenue, at which point officers “lost sight of the vehicle,” officers said.

Later, officers located the vehicle at the top of Cowen Cemetery and also observed the unnamed female “walking down the hill,” according to the complaint.

When officers attempted contact with Fares, he fled from the vehicle on foot and went into a “heavy wooded area,” officers said.

Fares has been charged with fleeing from an officer, child neglect creating risk of injury, manufacturing a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession with intent, and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.