Crafts festival raises money for Jane Lew fire department

JANE LEW, W.Va.-Local craft vendors sold their creations at the Jane Lew Fire Department on Sunday.

The Jane Lew Fireman’s Festival began in 1984 with 12 vendors and has since grown and become popular among the community.

Admission is free for everyone, but funds from items sold are donated to a good cause.

“Money raised here goes to new equipment and repairs to the Jane Lew Fire Department. The fees from the set up booths and the like. And they have the kitchen and they have a baked steak dinner, which is very good,” said chairman of the Jane Lew Arts and Crafts Festival Ellen Ball.

The festival showcases both heritage and contemporary crafts.