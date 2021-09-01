Create Buckhannon wins grant to build farmer’s market website

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An area organization has won a grant to boost its local farmers market.

Create Buckhannon was awarded a five-thousand dollar grant as the winner of the 2021 West Virginia Vanguard Agriculture Competition.

The contest is sponsored by the Robert C. Byrd Institute, and the prize is given to projects that solve logistics challenges in the local food supply chain.

Grant writer Katie Loudin said the funds will be used to create a website to help local food producers better connect with local buyers.

“What a blessing it is to be able to really support local farms, keep our money locally in the local economy, and to be able to say ‘hey, I know I’m getting a better product,'” Loudin said.



Loudin said the Buckhannon-Upshur Farmer’s Market and Problem Solvers Consultants have been working with Create Buckhannon to create the new site and aims to launch it later this year.