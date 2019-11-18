Creating a budget can help get through the holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Creating and sticking to a holiday budget can help reduce stress, stay on track of purchases and keep you from overspending during this holiday season.

Tony Abruzzino, who is a senior financial advisor at Abruzzino Wealth Management, said that you should begin your holiday budget by deciding what your spending limit is. Your limit should be a realistic amount that you’d be able to handle.

Then you can split that spending limit among everyone you have to shop for. Writing down all the names and what amount you want to spend on each person will help you stick to your budget.

A fun trick to keep track of your purchases is to create envelopes with individual names on them and put your receipts into each envelope once you buy a gift for that specific person.

This will keep you from overspending or forgetting about a purchase, and it will also remind you that you’re finished shopping for that person.

It doesn’t have to be an extravagant system, but whatever works best for you to stay on top of your budget throughout the season.

“What I’ve seen over time is that people who don’t have a budget end up spending more money and they’re not really sure what they spent the money on,” said Abruzzino.

There are also many online platforms and bank apps that have holiday budgeting spreadsheets to help you stay on track.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have a reputation for being the best time of the year for Christmas shopping because of the deals.