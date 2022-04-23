WEST UNION, W.Va. – Over 15 different high school track and field programs competed in the Cline Stansberry Invitational on Friday.

Two Ritchie County Rebels stood out.

Both Olivia Cress and Gus Morrison scored a perfect 40 points and won the girls and boys high point award.

Cress broke the meet record in long jump with a jump of 16-07.50 and also won the high jump event.

Cress also finished first in the 100 hurdles (15.64) and 300 hurdles (47.73).

Morrison recorded first place finishes in the 400, 300 hurdles and 110 hurdles. Morrison also won the long jump event with a jump of 21-03.75.

Doddridge County’s Trent Gola picked up wins in the 3200 and 800.

Bulldogs’ pole vaulter, Abby McDonough, vaulted the highest on Friday at 9-06.00.

The North Marion shuttle hurdles relay team of Addie Elliott, Lauren McGinty, Maylie Bland and Rylee Delovich took home a first place finish.

East Fairmont’s Dakota Dammeyer won boys shot put with a throw of 45-00.50.

The North Marion girls finished second as a team overall, followed by Doddridge County in third and Ritchie County in fourth.

The Doddridge County boys finished in second as a team, followed by Ritchie County at third and East Fairmont in fourth.

