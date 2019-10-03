UPDATE: Bridgeport Fire Chief provides additional information on fire at Bridgeport businesses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Crews responded to a fire at Provence Market Cafe on Virginia Avenue in Bridgeport just after 7:20 a.m. Thursday. The structure fire includes two other local businesses that are a part of the building known as the Averil Place complex.

Provence Market, Artworks and Hempworks are all located in Averil Place.

Bridgeport, Anmoore, Shinnston, Nutter Fort, Clarksburg and Philippi Fire Departments responded to the scene. As of 8:30 a.m., crews are still on scene. A 12 News reporter is also on the scene.

Virginia Avenue is currently closed just past the post office.

The Bridgeport Fire Department is leading the investigation, according to 911 officials. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said that there have been no injuries as a result of the fire. Chief Hart also said that there is no known cause of the fire yet and it is too early to tell if the fire is suspicious.

Chief Hart also said that the West Virginia State Fire Marshal will be called to investigate.

