Crews respond to fire at abandoned residence in Adamsville

News
ADAMSVILLE, W.Va. — Crews have responded to a structure fire in Adamsville near Shinnston.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, an abandoned residence in the area caught fire Monday Morning.

There was no one in the abandoned residence at the time, and no injuries are reported.

The Shinnston, Bridgeport, Spelter, Lumberport and Worthington fire departments responded to the scene of the incident. The Shinnston Fire Department is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

No further information is available at this time.

