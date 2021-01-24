Crews respond to fire in Harrison County

MT. CLARE, W.Va. – Emergency crews from around the county were called to a fire in Harrison County Sunday evening.

It happened just before 6 o’clock in the evening.

Crews were called to Robinwood Drive in Mt. Clare after a home was reported to be on fire there.

Many different fire departments responded to the scene, as did the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Division of Highways.

Harrison County 9-1-1 said no one was hurt in the incident.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire, or any official word on damages.

