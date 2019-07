Multiple fire departments responded to a home fire near the Barbour/Taylor county line on Wednesday morning, according to 911 officials.

Officials said the call came in just after 1 a.m. at Barbour Corner Road in Astor.

Officials said that the home is believed to be vacant and no injuries were reported at the scene.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Grafton, Nutter Fort and Philippi responded to fight the fire alongside Flemington EMS.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.