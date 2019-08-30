Crews respond to structure fire at Fairmont Restaurant

UPDATE (8/30/19 6:29 am):

According to the Fairmont Fire Department, crews have extinguished the flames at the ‘Poky Dot’.

Officials also said the building is still standing and they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are currently on scene battling a structure fire at the ‘Poky Dot’ on Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.

According to 911 officials, the fire broke out at 5:02.

The Fairmont Fire Department, Fairmont Police Department and the Marion Rescue Squad are currently on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

12 News has a reporter headed to the scene. Stay with us for further updates.