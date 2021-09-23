1 arrest made after early morning stabbing incident on High Street in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Officers have charged a Maine man after an early morning stabbing incident on High Street in Morgantown.

According to a press release sent out by the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to assist to assist EMS workers on a laceration call in the area of 327 High Street at 12:56 a.m. Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a male victim “with apparent lacerations to his chest and arm,” who had received first aid from the Morgantown Parking Authority prior to EMS arrival; the victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, the release states.

Officers performed an initial investigation which led to identification of Elijah Jon Older, 21, of Arundel, Maine, who was then detained by officers with assistance from the West Virginia University Police Department, officers said.

Older has been charged with malicious assault, the release states.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing at this time, and those with information are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department’s detective division at 304-284-7454.