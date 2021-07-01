1 Detroit man, 1 Fairmont man charged after task force officers perform search of Marion County residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — One Detroit man and a Fairmont man have been charged after task force officers perform a search of a Fairmont residence.

Mishawn Gordon

On June 30, task force officers with the Three Rivers Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence at 301 Pine Needle Drive in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

While executing the search, task force officers made contact with Mishawn Gordon, 33, of Detroit, Michigan; and Nathiel Courtney-Tolliver, 20, of Fairmont, who were both inside the residence, task force officers said.

Nathiel Courtney-Tolliver

A search of Courtney-Tolliver’s person resulted in task force members finding “a large sum” of U.S. currency, as well as officers finding another “large sum” of U.S. currency in Gordon’s wallet, according to the complaint.

During the search, task force members located sets of digital scales, packaging materials, 60 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl, as well as a pistol, task force members said.

Gordon and Courtney-Tolliver have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.