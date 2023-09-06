PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Philippi on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Philippi Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at around 10:08 a.m., crews from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police responded to a stabbing near the Dayton Park area.

When law enforcement arrived, they said that a woman was found dead at the scene. Law enforcement also identified the suspect as Brian E. Kennedy who was then taken into custody, according to the release.

Kennedy has been charged with 1st degree murder, with further charges possibly pending. As of 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, Kennedy had not been booked in the West Virginia jail system.