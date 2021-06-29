1 man dead after weekend shooting incident near Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A shooting incident near Grafton over the weekend has resulted in one man being pronounced dead.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, between the hours of June 25 at 9:30 p.m. and June 26 at 7:30 a.m., a shooting occurred in the Black Mountain area of U.S. Rt. 119 near Grafton.

During that time, Tyler Poston, 26, of Grafton, was shot and killed by an unknown subject; a family member located Poston and the incident was called into the Taylor County 911 Center as a shooting at that time, Austin said.

As a result of the incident, an investigation is being performed by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, and the crime scene has been fully processed; Poston’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, according to Austin.

Those with information into the incident, or who observed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the Black Mountain area of U.S. Rt. 119 during the hours of June 25 at 9:30 p.m. and June 26 at 7:30 a.m. are asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at 304-265-3428.