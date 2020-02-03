1 man injured in Friday night shooting in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One man was injured Jan. 31 in a shooting incident in Clarksburg.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Candlelight Drive, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

Officers arrested Timothy Jones, 29, in the incident. Jones is accused of shooting Derek Lanham, 57, according to Kiddy. Lanham had surgery for his injuries, which Kiddy said were not life threatening.

Lanham was shot in his left rib cage area, according to a criminal complaint.

According to court documents, Jones’ mother stated that Jones called for her to come out of her room. Lanham exited the bedroom in front of the witness, at which time she saw Jones holding a gun.

The witness stated that Jones fired two shots, with one hitting Lanham and the other exiting a window in the living room, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement recovered the gun thought to have been used in the shooting from Jones’ bedroom, according to a criminal complaint.

There is no word on a motive in the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.

Jones is charged with wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.