1 man injured in reported stabbing in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One man was injured in a reported stabbing incident Friday in downtown Morgantown.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on July 9, the Morgantown Police Department went to a reported stabbing at Baby Squirrel Saloon, which is located at 321 High Street, according to a press release.



Officers said they found a man, identified as Adam Tucker, 23, of Warrenton, Va., outside of the bar with a laceration to his abdomen. Officers provided first aid to Tucker until Morgantown Fire Department and Mon EMS personnel arrived on scene.



During the initial investigation, officers determined that a fight had taken place inside the bar, which led to Tucker being cut with a knife. Officers identified the suspect based on several eyewitness statements and located him on High Street in front of the bar, police said.

Officers took James Henderson, 36, of North Canton, Ohio, into custody and charged him with one count of malicious wounding.

Tucker was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital by Mon EMS for treatment, according to the release.