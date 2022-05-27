FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The names of three suspects in the Marion County police chase and shooting that took place Thursday evening have been released.

According to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, three people are in custody and are facing multiple felony counts after a police chase started in Harrison County and spurred a shootout and manhunt in Fairmont along Interstate 79.

The following individuals have been arrested.

Wilber Chicas, 26, is being held on $1,000,012 bail

Jeroenne Carballo, 20, is being held on $1,000,012 bail

Luis Lebron, 25, is currently at Ruby Memorial Hospital in stable condition; he will be charged with the same felonies and have the same bail as the other two suspects once he is released, according to Sheriff Riffle.

Lebron was shot by a Harrison County deputy during Thursday night’s incident. No other people were injured during the shootout.

All three men are from out-of-state, Sheriff Riffle told 12 News.

