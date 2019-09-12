1 person arrested after police pursuit in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man is in custody after a police pursuit in Elkins.

On September 11, officers with the Elkins Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Focus with a temporary W.Va. registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said that the Ford traveled towards Graham Street and took a left immediately onto High Street, which has a four-way intersection, and the vehicle’s driver ignored the four-way stop.

Upon observing the event, officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and followed the vehicle towards Walgreen’s. The vehicle then began moving erratically through traffic in an attempt to evade officers in pursuit, according to court documents.

The complaint said that on Henry Avenue, the vehicle began to reach speeds exceeding 50 mph and failed to stop at multiple at the intersection of Fourth Street and Henry as it continued its evasion onto Second Street.

The vehicle then turned onto First Street travelling towards South Davis Avenue and “failed to have any regard to the vehicles and pedestrians that were on the sidewalks and road,” officers said.

When the Ford reached the intersection of South Davis Avenue and Tenth Street, it was stopped and its occupants were removed, identifying the driver as William Wease, 36, of Elkins, as well as a passenger, according to the complaint.

Wease was taken into custody and police interviewed the passenger, who said she and Wease were talking when police officers drove by, officers said. According to the witness, she and Wease got into the car after that, and when Wease noticed a patrol vehicle behind his vehicle, he began to “drive really fast, he was going 90 or faster,” the complaint states.

The witness told officers he began to toss objects out of the vehicle and said, “he was going to jail,” while the passenger attempted multiple times to exit the vehicle as it was speeding down the road, and Wease yelled at her to be quiet as she tried to jump out, officers said.

When officers traveled the pursuit route, they found the objects Wease has thrown from his vehicle, which included a black container with syringes inside, according to the complaint. The witness told officers that Wease had thrown out a bag of methamphetamine, but they were unable to locate it.

Wease has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.